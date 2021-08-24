MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Cut by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 539,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,467 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 20,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,708. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.