Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

