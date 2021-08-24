Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,860. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

