Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 705 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.69. 31,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.31. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

