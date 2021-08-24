Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,337. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

