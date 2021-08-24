Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams Acquires 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Craig N. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

