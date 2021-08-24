MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 535 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $476.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.41.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.