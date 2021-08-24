MAP Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $745,627.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $745,627.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00131361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,241.53 or 0.99737075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.01001575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.57 or 0.06837095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.