Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.99 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($5.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.99), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share.

MSGE opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

