Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.