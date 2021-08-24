Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

M stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

