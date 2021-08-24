Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.24.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

