Loop Capital Boosts Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $27.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -275.67, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Livent by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

