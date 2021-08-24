Life Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of LSI opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $122.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

