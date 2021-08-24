Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:LICY opened at $8.79 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

