Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Shares Down 0.6%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 6,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 35,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

