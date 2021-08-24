Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $619,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 14,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

