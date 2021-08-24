Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $24.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,846.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,650.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

