Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Coursera accounts for 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,272 shares of company stock worth $26,013,068.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 22,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,771. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

