Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $9.84 on Tuesday, hitting $1,921.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,046. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,936.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,684.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.