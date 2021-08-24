Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Shares of 6,600 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 704,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579,098. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

