Leigh R. Weiner Sells 285,459 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,023. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,992 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

