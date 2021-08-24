Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

LEGN stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legend Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.