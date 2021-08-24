Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legend Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.