Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Square by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $272.63. 73,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,231. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

