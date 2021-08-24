Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.