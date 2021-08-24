Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.