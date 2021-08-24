Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $1.49 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

CRWD stock traded up $21.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.04. 249,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.26 and a 1-year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $76,970,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

