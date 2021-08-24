Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 33.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,917. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

