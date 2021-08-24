Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.63

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.