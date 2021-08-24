Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

