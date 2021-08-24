Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

