Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 816.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,023 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 74,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

