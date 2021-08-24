Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

