Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. 2,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,464. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

