Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

