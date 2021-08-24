Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 14,010 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $360,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,743 shares of company stock valued at $169,856,139 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.52. 53,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

