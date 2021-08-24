Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 74,530 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 945.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,530 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.24% of Big Lots worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.