Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. 2,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,226.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.