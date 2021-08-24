Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 1,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

