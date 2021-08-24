Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.50 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,026,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

