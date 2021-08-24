Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.34 ($13.34) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

