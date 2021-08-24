KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 43,773 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 4.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. 7,075,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

