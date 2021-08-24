KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $30.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,852.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,843.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,650.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

