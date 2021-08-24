KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.11. 4,750,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.