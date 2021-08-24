KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. 7,664,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,162. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.