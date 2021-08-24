KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000. Reynolds Consumer Products accounts for about 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 349,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,939. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

