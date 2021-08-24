KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,075 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

KMB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,406. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.