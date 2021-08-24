Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 266 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. 762,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203,320. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

