Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 252,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,754. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93.

